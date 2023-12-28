Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a market cap of $61.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.68.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 6.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 421.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.