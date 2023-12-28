Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a market cap of $61.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.68.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 6.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
