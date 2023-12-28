ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 74,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter valued at $313,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of QLD opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $76.93.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.