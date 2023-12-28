Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

PTGX opened at $23.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.89. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 68.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 112,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

