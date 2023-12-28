Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

PLX stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Protalix BioTherapeutics news, CEO Dror Bashan acquired 64,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $90,322.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLX. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 561.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

