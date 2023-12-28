Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.12. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

