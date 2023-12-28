PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $3.84

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $3.97. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 275,499 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PureCycle Technologies

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Steven F. Bouck purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $162,396. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dustin Olson bought 68,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $219,571.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven F. Bouck bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $162,396. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 136,969 shares of company stock valued at $485,444. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

