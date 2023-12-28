Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $6.56

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.56, but opened at $6.77. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 344 shares traded.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Qurate Retail
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- What to expect from the Q1 earnings reporting cycle
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Will DoubleVerify form handle to offer early buy opportunity?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- If Ray Dalio took profits here, then this stock needs to catch up
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.