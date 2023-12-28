Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $6.56

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.56, but opened at $6.77. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 344 shares traded.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

