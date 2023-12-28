Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rave Restaurant Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

