RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of RYZB stock opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.60. RayzeBio has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $62.10.

RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.59). Equities research analysts anticipate that RayzeBio will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in RayzeBio in the third quarter worth $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in RayzeBio in the third quarter worth $317,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in RayzeBio in the third quarter worth $330,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in RayzeBio during the third quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in RayzeBio during the third quarter valued at $444,000.

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

