RDA Financial Network Makes New $203,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after buying an additional 28,049,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Shares of ABBV opened at $154.91 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $273.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.86%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

