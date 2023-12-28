Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up to $10.32

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.32, but opened at $10.58. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 508,353 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $193,320.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,211.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $193,320.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,717. 19.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

