Regions Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RF. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $24.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,310 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Regions Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,768 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 15.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,302,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,610,000 after purchasing an additional 314,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

