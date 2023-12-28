Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RF

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RF opened at $19.54 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.