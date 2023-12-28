Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

RGLS opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.