Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Announces $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Republic Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Republic Services has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Republic Services to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Republic Services stock opened at $163.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.19 and a 200-day moving average of $151.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $167.17.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.77.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

