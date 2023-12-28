ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in ResMed were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ResMed by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD opened at $172.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.70 and a 200-day moving average of $172.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,403 shares of company stock worth $2,126,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

