Reviewing Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) & Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Wolfspeed and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -80.46% -14.17% -3.65% Shoals Technologies Group 30.01% 19.03% 11.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wolfspeed and Shoals Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 1 8 6 0 2.33 Shoals Technologies Group 1 2 12 0 2.73

Volatility and Risk

Wolfspeed presently has a consensus target price of $51.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.34%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $27.13, indicating a potential upside of 72.49%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wolfspeed and Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $921.90 million 6.32 -$329.90 million ($5.66) -8.21 Shoals Technologies Group $326.94 million 8.18 $127.61 million $0.85 18.51

Shoals Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats Wolfspeed on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.