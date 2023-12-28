Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,902,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 4,273,280 shares.The stock last traded at $5.47 and had previously closed at $5.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 71.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,772.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

