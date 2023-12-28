Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of RMCF opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 19,847 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $79,784.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 874,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,304.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 7,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,397.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 945,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,878.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 19,847 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $79,784.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 874,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,304.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 71,665 shares of company stock worth $288,937 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter worth about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.