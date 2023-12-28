Romano Brothers AND Company Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.7% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $344.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.32.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
