Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Announces $0.94 Variable Dividend

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the transportation company on Monday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $134.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.53. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $136.14.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ryanair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Ryanair by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

