Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance
SFE stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
