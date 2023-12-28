Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

SFE stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

About Safeguard Scientifics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.