Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. Analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

