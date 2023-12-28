SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Position Lowered by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $155.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.74. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $160.35. The company has a market cap of $183.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.