Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,436,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 401,736.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,378 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,584,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,928 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

