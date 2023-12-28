SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 20.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

