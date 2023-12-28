ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $703.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $648.96 and a 200-day moving average of $594.85. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $720.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

