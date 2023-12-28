ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

SFBS opened at $69.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.26. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.31 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 29.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

