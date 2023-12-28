Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,395 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Up 0.0 %

SHEL stock opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.48.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.