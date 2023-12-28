Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 450,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 285.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 194,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 143,797 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 120,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 615.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

