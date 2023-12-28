SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 300,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $58.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

