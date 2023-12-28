SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 92,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $49.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.