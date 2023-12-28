SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after acquiring an additional 342,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 290,837 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.03 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.91.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
