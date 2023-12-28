SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,250 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 271,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,327,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.08.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $125.11 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.60 and its 200-day moving average is $131.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

