SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,050 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Realty Income by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on O shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $58.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 232.58%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.