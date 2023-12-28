Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Down to $21.30

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.30, but opened at $20.75. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 143,265 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.37 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,388,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

