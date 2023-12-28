Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 9,469 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the average volume of 6,185 call options.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOVA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.