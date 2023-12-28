StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The company has a market cap of $24.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.11. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

