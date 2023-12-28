StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The company has a market cap of $24.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.11. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.39.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
