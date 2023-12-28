StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Equities analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 36,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 559,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 399,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

