StockNews.com Downgrades Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) to Hold

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

HIMX opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.04. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.59 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after buying an additional 338,511 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 64,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

