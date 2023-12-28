StockNews.com Downgrades Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) to Hold

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Himax Technologies Price Performance
HIMX opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.04. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.59 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himax Technologies
Himax Technologies Company Profile
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Himax Technologies
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.