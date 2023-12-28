StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of BPTH stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.35.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
