StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.