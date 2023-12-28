StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.70.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
