StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EIGR

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.98. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 332.49% and a negative net margin of 590.80%. The business had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne acquired 154,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $37,161.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,030,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 111,247 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,088,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 837,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 27,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 337,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.