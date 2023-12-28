StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ekso Bionics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. 9.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

