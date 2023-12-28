StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.88.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ekso Bionics
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.