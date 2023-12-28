StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of WATT opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Energous has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.59.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,719.40% and a negative return on equity of 112.89%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energous will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, CEO Cesar Johnston purchased 52,000 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $94,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,804.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,244,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Energous by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Energous by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Energous by 963.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 181,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Energous during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

