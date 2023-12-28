StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.89. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.66.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.78% and a negative net margin of 41.57%.

In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $86,258. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 17.4% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

