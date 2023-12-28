StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OCX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of OCX opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. OncoCyte has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $10.00.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.95. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,923.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 131.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the period.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

