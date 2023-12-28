StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of RF Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RFIL

RF Industries Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.