StockNews.com Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MGA stock opened at $59.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00. Magna International has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Magna International had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.97%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 664.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

