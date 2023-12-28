StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

StoneCo Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of STNE opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 2.42. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.25 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

